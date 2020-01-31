A consensual kiss has turned bloody in Michigan, United States when a woman bit off an inch of her male friend’s tongue, multiple media reports said.

Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, was at a man’s apartment in Center Line, a small town north of Detroit, when they shared a consensual kiss on Tuesday, The Detroit News reported.

Then she chomping down on the tip of his tongue, the newspaper reported.

Police found the man bleeding from his mouth when they arrived at the apartment, WDIV reported.

They found the missing part of his tongue in a bedroom, the Detroit TV station reported.

Medics took the victim to the hospital, while Center Line police transported the suspect to the police station.

The woman has been charged with aggravated assault, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

Wedgeworth was given a $25,000 cash or surety bond Wednesday at her arraignment at the 37-B District Court in Center Line. She’s due for a pretrial conference on Feb. 19.