Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has revealed that beneficiaries of the state’s agricultural initiatives, especially in poultry business are already reaping bountiful harvests.

Prince Abiodun made this known at the official commissioning of the Ogun Broiler Project, at the Odeda Farm Institute, noting that agricultural industrialisation in the State had began to yield results, as a private company, AMOBYN Farms Nigeria Limited, has off-taken 54, 000 Ogun State broiler birds.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, said the day old chicks that were distributed to beneficiaries five weeks back had been handed over to the off-takers, AMOBYN Farms, who would buy them, while the beneficiaries would start another cycle in a few weeks, saying each beneficiary would earn a profit of about ₦140, 000 per cycle.

He thanked Bank of Industry for providing financial support for the project, saying, industrialisation of agriculture would not only create employment opportunities but also create smart farmers, who would encourage other youths to participate in agribusiness through their success stories.

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer, AMOBYN Farms, Dr. Ayoola Oduntan, noted that the project was in line with the State Government’s agenda to empower youths, create jobs, wealth, food sustainability and other opportunities along the value chain, saying his company chose the State as it was the largest producer of poultry products in the country.

He also revealed that his farm was ready to support the current administration in its on-going efforts at industrialising the agricultural sector, charging the beneficiaries to take the next cycle project as an opportunity to become major entrepreneurs.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Taiwo Solesi, lauded the State Government for the opportunity afforded them, saying they would contribute their quota by taking agriculture to greater heights and thereby making the State the food basket of the nation.