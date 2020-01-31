The United State Embassy in Nigeria has described report that it denied Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State and Living Faith Church Worldwide, visa as false.

Thisday had reported that the US Embassy denied Oyedepo Visa and that the preacher blew hot over the denial of visa.

But the US Embassy in Nigeria, in its verified Facebook page said the report published by Thisday was fake news as it never happened.

“#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false.

“If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false,” it said.