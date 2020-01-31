Daily Mail on Thursday evening published further details about Ighalo’s deal to Manchester United, which is believed to be imminent.

According to the report, Manchester United will pay a third of Ighalo’s wages during his time at Old Trafford.

This works out at £100,000 a week. Ighalo, who has just under two years left on his contract with Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua, is currently earning an astronomical £300,000-a-week.

Odion Ighalo has agreed personal terms with @ManUtd as the two clubs work on the deal’s finishing touches, according to @FabrizioRomano.

United will also pay Shanghai Shenhua a loan fee of between £2 million and £4 million.

It’s understood that United will also have an option to sign Ighalo on a permanent deal at the end of his loan.

While Ighalo wouldn’t have been top of United fans’ lists prior to the January transfer window, many of them will be relieved that a striker is arriving to ease the burden on Martial and Greenwood.

