Fashion entrepreneur Temi Otedola and her musician boo Mr Eazi are proof that love still exists in a world where lovers break up and go their separate ways over all manner of issues.

We hope the 28-year-old ”Kpalanga” crooner puts a ring on it soon, as the duo are today celebrating 3 years of amazing friendship and love.

Temi who shared a picture of them both wrote:3 years 🤍 while Mr Eazi quickly took to her mention to write:

Ololufe Mi! My Queen! 😍😍

Temi is a 23-year-old vlogger who is currently on the set of her first Nollywood debut, a Kunle Afolayan film titled ”Citation” while Mr Eazi is set to release the video of his first single for the decade ‘Kpalanga’ by 6 pm today.