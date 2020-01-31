The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zonal Office arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters, including a female at Airport View Estate Thinkers Corner, Enugu State.

According to Tony Orilade, the acting Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, the arrest followed several calls by the residents to the increasing activities of internet fraudsters in the area. After several intelligence reports on the alleged criminal lifestyles of the suspects, EFCC operatives raided them and picked them up.

After Interim investigations, it was revealed that the suspected female fraudster had a document in her phone with instruction and format used in defrauding their victims.

EFCC operatives recovered some items during the raid, conducted in four buildings including a Toyota Venza, Mercedes Benz C350, two Lexus Jeeps, one GLK 350 Mercedes Benz, two ES350 Lexus, a Mustang 455FA car and mobile phones, laptops, computers, and several MTN Sim packs, among other incriminating items.

The suspects would be arraigned in due course after investigations have been concluded and found culpable.