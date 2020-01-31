By Efunla Ayodele

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand on Friday made a brief stop at the popular tech market, Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, to interact with his fans.

The 41-year-old Guinness ambassador is visiting Nigeria for the third time for the Pan-African Finale of the Guinness Night Football Campaign holding later today.

The event will also see a performance from African musicians including Sauti Sol of Kenya, Bebe Cool of Uganda, Salatiel of Cameroun as well as Ajara Njoya of the Cameroun Lioness, and Davido from Nigeria.

He also spoke with newsmen this morning at a press conference held at the Guinness Nigeria headquarters in Lagos. Details from the interview later.