By Gbenro Adesina

Oyo State Government has revealed its readiness to partner a firm towards delivering low cost housing scheme that would cater for the housing needs of workers and ordinary people of the state.

The State Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Abiodun Abdul-Raheem made this known during an official visit to Lagos State on a facility tour to Peridot Parkland Housing Estate, constructed by Echostone Development Nigeria Limited at Topo, in Badagry.

The 252 units’ estate at Topo has two bedroom each, with water, electricity, paved roads and other modern infrastructures at affordable cost.

He said, “I can see you have done a wonderful job with what we have seen here and it is safe to say we can partner with you with regards to the interest of the present administration in Oyo State to provide affordable, decent and sustainable housing scheme for the people of the State.

“My advice to you is that you should improve on the areas we pointed out to you, especially on the ways to beat the cost, when it comes to bringing the same project to Oyo State. You know it is costlier here in Lagos to erect a building than in Oyo State. All we want is affordable and quality homes for our people who are workers, retirees or members of the public that are interested in such scheme.”

Reacting, the representative of Echostone, Mr Gbenga Akanni said the firm was ready to partner with the state and would look into areas that would make it possible to reduce cost of the project when the time to replicate the project in Oyo State was ripe.