No fewer than 44 officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have been awarded with certificates of recognition by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, FBI, for their involvement in a joint operation tagged Operation Rewired.

Speaking during the presentation of certificates to the EFCC officers at the Lagos office of the Commission on January 31, 2020, Heather Armstrong, Assistant Legal Attaché, FBI, said: “The FBI wishes to present the EFCC with certification of our appreciation from continued collaboration against cybercrimes.

“The purpose of this event is to show enhanced collaboration between the EFCC and the FBI on cybersecurity.”

Operation Rewired, which was a coordinated law enforcement effort by the U.S. Department of Justice and the EFCC, was conducted over a four-month period.

While the operation lasted, 281 arrests were recorded in the US and overseas, including 167 in Nigeria.