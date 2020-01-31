Thousands of Okada riders on Friday stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly to protest the ban imposed on them by the State Government in 15 councils, major highways and bridges across the State.

The ban takes effect from February 1, 2020.

The protesters, which comprise e-riders, such as Max riders and Gokada stormed the State House of Assembly in the afternoon, demanding for a reversal of the ban on them and tricycles by government.

The riders, who had apparently mobilized themselves in large numbers, marched to the Governor’s Office in Alausa carrying placards with different inscriptions like “Our Live Matter Too,” “Very Soon, Poverty Will Be a Crime in Lagos.” “Na all of us get Lagos, no be only the rich,” “Regulate us, not kill us,” among others.

Some of the protesters lamented the action taken by the state government, describing it as insensitive to the plight of the masses and called for regulations instead of outright ban.

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Bisi Yusuf, representing Alimosho 1 constituency later accepted a written petition from the protesters.

While addressing them later, the lawmaker advised them to be law abiding and also comply with the ban first before their petition was considered.

Stern looking policemen stationed at the Lagos State House of Assembly end of the State House prevented the protesters from getting to the main entrance of the Governor’s office.

The Lagos State Government had on Monday banned okada and tricycle riders in six Local Governments and nine Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, of the state.

The councils are: Apapa LG, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LG , Yaba LCDA, Surulere LG, Itire-Ikate, LCDA, Coker-Aguda LCDAs, Ikeja LG, Onigbongbo LCDAs, Ojodu LCDAs, Eti-Osa LG, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs, Lagos Island LG and Lagos Island East LCDA.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said after a robust assessment of the debate on what has been widely referred to as the Motorcycle (Okada) and Tricycle (Keke) Menace, the Lagos State Government and the State Security Council had decided that the security and safety of lives of Lagosians were paramount.

“The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date.

“The rate of crimes aided by Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) keeps rising. Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) are also used as getaway means by criminals.

“Therefore, after consultations with stakeholders, the State Security Council, in compliance with the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, has decided to commence enforcement of the law which bans the operation of Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) in the following Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs): Apapa LG and Apapa Iganmu LCDA; Lagos Mainland LG and Yaba LCDA; Surulere LG, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs; Ikeja LG, Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs; Eti-Osa LG, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs; Lagos Island LG and Lagos Island East LCDA,” he said.

The commissioner said the full enforcement would begin on February 1, 2020, adding that this was the first stage of the State Government’s plan to sanitize roads and protect Lagosians from the negative effects of these illegal modes of transportation.

“The Law is very clear. Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) are banned on all highways, bridges and the listed roads,” he added.

Also, Okada and tricycles have been banned from major highways and bridges: These include:

1. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

2. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

3. Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway

4. Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway

5. Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

6. Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway

7. Lagos-Badagry Expressway

8. Funsho Williams Avenue

9. Agege Motor Road

10. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

Bridges

1. Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege

2. Dopemu Bridge Agege

3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge

4. Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi

5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge

6. Dorman Long Bridge

7. Ojuelegba Bridge

8. National Stadium Flyover

9. Apapa-Iganmu Bridge

10. Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge

11. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa

12. Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin

13. Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge

14. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network

15. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge

16. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge

17. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge

18. 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road

19. Ojota Clover leaf Bridge

20. Ogudu Bridge

21. 3rd Mainland Bridge

22. Maryland flyover

23. Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge

24. Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja

25. Opebi Link Bridge

26. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge

27. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge

28. Carter Bridge, Lagos

29. Bariga-Ifako Bridge

30. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge

31. Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge

32. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn

33. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

34. 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge

35. Eko Bridge

36. Apongbon flyover Bridge

37. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)

38. Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)

39. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge

40. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge

The commissioner said the law enforcement agents had been directed that with effect from February 1, 2020, there would be Zero Tolerance for Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) in (on) the listed Local Governments, highways and bridges.

“Members of the public are hereby notified that all offenders and violators will be dealt with in accordance with the Law,” he said.