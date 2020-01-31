African powerhouse and global trailblazer MR EAZI drops his first new music of 2020, “KPALANGA” (which translates to “Go Crazy”). The track, which is dedicated to servicemen and women around the world, was inspired by the real-life love between his military father and civilian mother.

Sing along with the lyrics below, thank God it’s Friday:

I’ve been waiting for you all-day

Say you go look my face

Tell me where you dey

Make I come tha place

I’ve been waiting, I’ve been waiting

Baby no delay, Jeka kolombi Jeka sherey!

As you dey totori me like this o

Na you go cure my craze

Girl if you want, I go cry you a river o

I go cry you a river o

Just to show you

Just to show you

Your love dey make me Kpalanga

If you want, I’ll empty account o

I’ll empty my account o

Just to show you

Just to show you

Your love dey make me Kpalanga

Oya kpa, ku kpa, ku kpa kpa

No be say I want to see your pata

Oya ja ju ju kpa ju ju kpa kpa kpa

Gimme love o

Gimme love o

Kpa, ku kpa, ku kpa kpa

No be say I want to see your pata

Oya ja ju ju kpa ju ju kpa kpa kpa

The visual will be dropping by 6 pm today, but here’s a snippet into what you should be expecting though.