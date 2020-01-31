African powerhouse and global trailblazer MR EAZI drops his first new music of 2020, “KPALANGA” (which translates to “Go Crazy”). The track, which is dedicated to servicemen and women around the world, was inspired by the real-life love between his military father and civilian mother.
Sing along with the lyrics below, thank God it’s Friday:
I’ve been waiting for you all-day
Say you go look my face
Tell me where you dey
Make I come tha place
I’ve been waiting, I’ve been waiting
Baby no delay, Jeka kolombi Jeka sherey!
As you dey totori me like this o
Na you go cure my craze
Girl if you want, I go cry you a river o
I go cry you a river o
Just to show you
Just to show you
Your love dey make me Kpalanga
If you want, I’ll empty account o
I’ll empty my account o
Just to show you
Just to show you
Your love dey make me Kpalanga
Oya kpa, ku kpa, ku kpa kpa
No be say I want to see your pata
Oya ja ju ju kpa ju ju kpa kpa kpa
Gimme love o
Gimme love o
Kpa, ku kpa, ku kpa kpa
No be say I want to see your pata
Oya ja ju ju kpa ju ju kpa kpa kpa
The visual will be dropping by 6 pm today, but here’s a snippet into what you should be expecting though.
What do you think?