As the clock ticks down to the closing of January transfer window, Odion Ighalo may become the first Nigerian to play for Manchester United.

According to SkySports, Manchester United are in talks to sign the former Watford striker on a six-month loan, with the chances of a deal being completed before the 11pm deadline rated “50-50”.

A £20m bid for Bournemouth striker Joshua King was earlier rejected as United target cover in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford, but their pursuit of the Norway international appears to have ended with all attention now on Ighalo.

The Nigerian striker and former Watford forward is currently in pre-season training with Shenhua in China, but the new Chinese Super League season has been delayed due to the escalation of the Coronavirus.

A medical could be held in China, but United still face a race to complete a move before the deadline closes.