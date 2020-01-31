Mason Betha, also known as Mase, a multi-platinum-selling rapper from the late 1990s, who retired from the industry some years ago to become a pastor, has accused Diddy of hypocrisy following the Bad Boy Records founder’s rant about rap and R&B being overlooked by the Recording Academy.

Although Diddy’s criticisms were valid, Mase believes Diddy bears plenty of faults himself for the struggles of hip-hop and R&B artistes.

Mace who had multiple hits with Combs on the mogul’s Bad Boy Records in the late 1990s, shared a photo of a tweet from rapper Meek Mill that referenced “young black kids in slave contracts in the music business” and took aim at Diddy in a rant posted to Instagram on Friday.

“Diddy, I heard your Grammy speech about how you are now for the artist and about how the artist must take back control. I will be the first to take that initiative,” Mase began.

“Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label.”

“You still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20K,” Mase revealed, adding that he made “peanuts” under Diddy’s guidance. “Which makes me never want to work with you as any artist wouldn’t after you know someone is robbing you and tarnishing your name when you don’t want to comply with his horrendous business model.”

Mase said he is only speaking up now because he wanted to make sure he was in a financially stable place. That way, he argues, his comments are coming from a “pure place” and “not out of spite.”

“I would be forced to still perform to not look crazy when I was getting peanuts and the robbery would continue,” Mase said.

“So many great moments and people’s lives in music were lost. But again, I rode with u (you) in the face of death without flinching and you still wouldn’t do right”