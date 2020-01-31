Multi-award-winning Radio, TV host and actress, Omotunde Adebowale David aka(Lolo 1) makes her productional debut with a new film titled, “When Love is Not Enough“.

This story is centered on Banji and his wife, Amara, who has their perfect love world shattered when his wife is diagnosed with an incurable disease. Tempers are raised, trust broken and feelings hurt. How do they come back from this? How do they stabilize their home and move on, when love is not enough?

The film features Deyemi Okanlawon, Adejumoke Aderounmu, Omotunde Adebowale David, Ayo Adesanya, Funsho Adeolu, Ladi Folarin, Odun Agoro, Abiola Segun-Williams, produced by Lolo 1 and directed by Okiki Afolayan.

42-year-old Lolo is a single mum of 3 boys and a girl, who used to host ‘Oga Madam’ on Wazobia FM 94.1 before she resigned in July 2019 after 12 years on the radio to later join Lasgidi 90.1 FM.