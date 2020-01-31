LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be flaunting new tattoos the next time they take to the court, in memory of Kobe Bryant.

LeBron and Davis – both of whom had close relationships with Bryant – were hit especially hard by the Lakers great’s tragic death and the loss of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

On Wednesday, LeBron and Davis took another step to honour Kobe’s memory with both of them getting Bryant tattoos on their legs by the same artist, Vanessa Aurelia.

LeBron shared the commemorative tattoo on his Instagram Story, which appeared to be of a snake – for the Black Mamba – with the No. 24.

