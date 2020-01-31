By Paul Iyoghojie

Barely a year after he commissioned N150m health care centre; community hall; mosque and two public toilets, the Chairman of Ikoyi- Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr. Fuad Atanda Lawal, has again executed projects worth millions of Naira for the residents of Obalende ward “A”, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The latest projects include street lights in five major streets of Obalende- Ajeniya; Odo; Eleshin; Moshalashi; and Toyan streets to the delight of residents.

The dilapidated Dolphin low and high-rise estate road was also reconstructed with street lights provided.

About 1, 200 men and women in the council area have also been provided with cash to start their own businesses and about 1, 000 jobless youths have been trained in skills acquisition.

Following these achievements, the elated residents have praised the Chairman for liberating them from decades of neglect by past chairmen of Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA.

The residents also praised the National leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for giving Lawal the opportunity to represent them as Chairman, saying without him, the dividends of democracy they were enjoying might not have been possible.

When P.M.NEWS visited Obalende in the night recently, all the five streets were as bright as day time, making it practically impossible for criminal elements to operate in the night any more.

According to Chief Godwin Okeke, Vice Chairman, Ohaneze Ndigbo of Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA and an APC Chieftain, “First and foremost, we have to thank our irrepressible and indefatigable National leader of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his leadership and foresight in supporting Fuad Lawal to be the Chairman of Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, because without him, the unprecedented achievements of the chairman worth millions of Naira in Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA within a short time of assuming office would not have been possible.

“In all, Fuad Lawal is the best Chairman we have ever had in the history of Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA since 1999 when democracy came into being”, Okeke stated.

APC woman Leader in Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Mrs. Iyabo Oshifisan said, “Fuad Atanda Lawal is the best Chairman we have ever had in Ikoyi-Obalende since 1999 for liberating residents of Obalende from neglect with physical development because, we had only been hearing of achievements in Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA since 1999 on the pages of newspapers before Lawal’s emergence.”