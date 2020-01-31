By Okafor Ofiebor

As the clamour for justice for late Chima Ikwunado, the auto-mechanic allegedly tortured to death in cell of the notorious Eagle Crack (E-Crack) raves up, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has awarded educational scholarship up to university level to the deceased’s unborn child.

Wife of the late mechanic, Mrs Adaugo Ikwunado, is eight-month pregnant.

Addressing the family who paid him appreciation visit at his home in Port Harcourt, in company of activist Comrade Phils, Apostle Chinyere, said he might not be able to raise late Chima from the dead, but would ensure that his family did not lack any thing after his death.

The cleric, known for his humanitarian support to the downtrodden, added that Mrs Adaugo Ikwunado, the pregnant wife of the late mechanic and her unborn child are now the responsibilities of his church, promising to ensure she delivers her baby safely at the OPM Free Hospital and enjoys, along with her child, free accommodation, feeding and clothing afterwards.

He also promised to establish a viable business for her after giving birth.

Thanking the cleric for his benevolence, Phils extolled the man of God for always listening to the voices of people in need.

The cousin of the late Chima Ikwunado, Mr Obinna Ezirim, responding on behalf of the family, thanked Apostle Chibuzor for his kindheartedness and benevolence towards his late cousin’s family.

Another philanthropist and CEO of Dynasty Perfumes, Mr Daminabo Alali Daniel, also gave the widow a cheque of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira only) for her upkeep.

Presenting the cheque, Mr Daminabo said the sum was his token to support the widow for the injustice meted on her husband by an unjust society.