By Paul Iyoghojie

A Trade at Ereko Plaza, Ereko Market on Lagos Island, Lagos, Chinedu Onuegbu, 28, has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stabbing his colleague, Okechukwu Nnaji with jack Knife in his left arm and back.

He was alleged to have stabbed his colleague for pulling more customers than him.

A Police source alleged that the accused, a resident of Alafia Street, Coker, Orile, Lagos from Nnewi, Anambra State was arrested by the Police at the Kerster Police Post, Oluwole, Lagos Island, and that after investigation by Inspector Selchak Ndam and his team, the accused was charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrates’ Court on a one count

charge of felony to wit. assault, occasioning bodily harm.

Police Counsel, Reuben Solomon told the court in charge No. J/02/2020 that the accused committed the offence on 13 January, 2020 at 10, Ereko Plaza, Ereko Market, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Solomon informed the court that the complainant, Nnaji reported to the Police that he was in his shop on the faithful day when the accused came to meet him and said that he would bathe him with blood in 2020 for always challenging him and pulling more customers than him in the market.

He said before he could reply the accused, he rushed inside his shop to brought out a Jack Knife and stabbed him in his left arm and back with blood gushing out.

Solomon said during investigation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime that he allegedly stabbed the complainant for always challenging him and dragging customers with him.

He stated that the offence, the accused committed, was punishable under section 173 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence in the court and Magistrate A. M. Davies granted him N200, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Davies adjourned the case till 30 February, 2020 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi correctional center.