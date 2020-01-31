Gunfire erupted at a checkpoint at Mar-a-Lago Friday afternoon after a black SUV breached one of its checkpoints.
The Miami Herald quoting Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two persons were later taken into custody after a brief chase.
“Officials (still trying to determine) discharged their firearms at the vehicle,” the department said in a statement.
It was unclear if anyone was injured. President Donald J. Trump was not there but was expected to arrive at Mar-a-Lago later Friday.
There was a heavy police response outside the resort.
“I don’t know what’s going on but there was a lot of gunfire out here,” one Instagram user said in a video that appeared to have been taken outside Mar-a-Lago . “[They’re] shutting it down.”
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating this shooting.–Miami Herald
