Gunfire erupted at a checkpoint at Mar-a-Lago Friday afternoon after a black SUV breached one of its checkpoints.

The Miami Herald quoting Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two persons were later taken into custody after a brief chase.

“Officials (still trying to determine) discharged their firearms at the vehicle,” the department said in a statement.

It was unclear if anyone was injured. President Donald J. Trump was not there but was expected to arrive at Mar-a-Lago later Friday.

There was a heavy police response outside the resort.

“I don’t know what’s going on but there was a lot of gunfire out here,” one Instagram user said in a video that appeared to have been taken outside Mar-a-Lago . “[They’re] shutting it down.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating this shooting.–Miami Herald