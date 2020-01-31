Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday approved a minor cabinet reshuffle with two commissioners swapping ministries.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Education, Science and Technology Commissioner, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, had swapped with Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye of the establishment and training ministry.

The statement quoted the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, as saying that the change was “with immediate effect”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two commissioners were part of the first batch of 14 commissioners inaugurated by Gov Makinde on Aug. 15, 2019.