FG pays N33,000 monthly allowance to corps members

Serving National Youth Service Corps members are in a delirium of sorts after the Federal Government fulfilled its promise to pay N33,000 to them as allowance.

The new allowance is more than 100 percent from the N18,000 they were paid before.

On Twitter Friday, excited corps members shared their excitement in many posts, with the #NYSC trending as the number one topic in Nigeria.

But there are downsides as well, as corps members at the brink of passing out are expressing fears of plunging into the unemployment market, where they may not even earn the basic N33,000.

Here are some tweets:

NYSC Director-General Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim

On 29 January, the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, had hinted that the new allowance, called allawee by corps members, was on the way.

He spoke during a meeting with some corps members at the service’s Bauchi State Secretariat.

Brigadier General Ibrahim, who was on a working visit to the state, cleared the air on the amount approved as monthly allowance for corps members.

He explained that the approval was made in line with the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage by the Federal Government.

Ibrahim noted that contrary to the various amounts being circulated on social media, the sum of N33,000 had been approved as the new rate.