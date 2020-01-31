Serving National Youth Service Corps members are in a delirium of sorts after the Federal Government fulfilled its promise to pay N33,000 to them as allowance.

The new allowance is more than 100 percent from the N18,000 they were paid before.

On Twitter Friday, excited corps members shared their excitement in many posts, with the #NYSC trending as the number one topic in Nigeria.

But there are downsides as well, as corps members at the brink of passing out are expressing fears of plunging into the unemployment market, where they may not even earn the basic N33,000.

Here are some tweets:

I just woke up to 33k alert ehhh..

FG issa goal!

This is the kinda alert I love waking up to 😍#NYSC pic.twitter.com/lryl7pXkr8 — LagosBakerPlug🎂🍰 (@Bennie_baby1) January 31, 2020

NYSC please I need 12months to be added to my service year,I want to obey the clarion call again, again and again.#NYSC — CHIEf , THE DADDY™ 🦁👳 (@umar_ayotunde) January 31, 2020

So its now that I have a month to go they want to pay 33k ba This is painful ….I want arrears oh 📣 #NYSC pic.twitter.com/SzjXXySDPU — JIGAWA KOPA™ MUFC 🇳🇬🔴 (@Emmylexxz) January 31, 2020

Waw! my 33k has drop, plz how much is bride price now and. and two bedroom aprtment in Lekki" think it's time 2 settle down 😋 #NYSC — FreeMoh ☆🇳🇬 (@SafiyanFreeman) January 31, 2020

#NYSC Finally I can start wearing my fully kitted NYSC uniform 24/7.

Whenever you see any corp member passing by, just holla. pic.twitter.com/JSaIJglKOZ — Habib Zakawanu Onoruoyiza (@Zak_21stCM) January 31, 2020

To every Corps Members passing out soon, who doesn't have connection, May God help us with a good job🙏

Because it's only on God rn.#NYSC — Man Tonai (O.D) (@TONYAGBATOR) January 31, 2020

#NYSC please can I serve again? I wantu build house from this 33k ☺️ meanwhile please vote PMB for 3rd and if he pays our Arrears… vote him for 4th term ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Y3l6dQIaaF — Scofield Steven (@ScofieldSteven1) January 31, 2020

Pls don't allow the 33k make you lose focus or shift your attention from your hustle. Human wants are insatiable. The more we have, the more our needs. Anyways, I am an Ekiti Kopa with State code EK/19A/2224. And these are few works I've done during #NYSC year. pic.twitter.com/g1sYMkW6t9 — aPalmPlantedByTheWaters💧🌴 (@Ayodejiroo9) January 31, 2020

On 29 January, the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, had hinted that the new allowance, called allawee by corps members, was on the way.

He spoke during a meeting with some corps members at the service’s Bauchi State Secretariat.

Brigadier General Ibrahim, who was on a working visit to the state, cleared the air on the amount approved as monthly allowance for corps members.

He explained that the approval was made in line with the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage by the Federal Government.

Ibrahim noted that contrary to the various amounts being circulated on social media, the sum of N33,000 had been approved as the new rate.