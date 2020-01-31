The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday arraigned five suspected visa fraudsters before Justice Olubukola Banjoko on a seven-count charge, bordering on false pretence and obtaining by tricks to the tune of N1.8 million.

The defendants are: Ifeyinwa Mbamalu, Christian Akor, Grace Oluseun Akinwunmi, Samuel Chinedu Iwuagwu and Adebola Saheed Adewale.

They were accused to have connived to obtain sums of money from their victims in the guise of helping them to obtain Canadian visas.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Christian Akor between October 13th and 18th 2018, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, dishonestly converted to your own use, the sum of N300, 000, being part of the sum of N1, 800,000, received by one Ifeyinwa Mbamalu, purportedly to procure a valid Canadian Visa and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 308, of the Penal code Act; and punishable under section 309, of the same Act.”

The defendants persons pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.