Critic, Daddy Freeze has lashed out at gospel singer, Osinachi Joseph, popularly known as Sinach, for charging N5 million for her proposed musical show at the Eko Convention Centre.

Sinach is billed to perform at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island on March 22, 2020 and she has rolled out the prizes for tickets.

In the ticket prizes rolled out, Sinach will charge N5 million for guests preferring the Platinum table; N3 million for Diamond table; N1 million for Gold table, among others.

Reacting to this on his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze said “Platinum table 5M? How much did Christ charge for the last supper?”

Daddy Freeze then quoted Matthew 10:8, which said “Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons. Freely you have received; freely give,” to buttress his point.