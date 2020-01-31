Botswana Government says on Friday that the country has registered its first ever suspected case of the deadly Coronavirus.

A statement on its twitter handle and signed by the nation’s Director, Health Services, Malaki Tshipayagae said the suspected case was registered on Thursday.

It said the suspected case was registered at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport upon arrival using Ethiopian Airways from China.

“The suspect case is still under isolation at Block 8. Clinic and investigations are on-going,” it said.

Read full statement below