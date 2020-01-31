Troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State were attacked in Damasak area of the state.

According to SaharaReporters, the troops came under heavy gunfight on Thursday.

“Pray for our troops in Damasak. They are presently under attack by Boko Haram.

“An attack was repelled yesterday in the same location only for Boko Haram to relaunch attack this evening. We pray our troops to stand this one,” Sahara Reporters quoted one of the sources.

Increased attacks by insurgents have been recorded in the area in recent times.

The electric company serving Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, said that Boko Haram attacks on transmission lines had cut off the state from the national grid.