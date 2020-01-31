The Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP has lost men and equipment after they attempted to attack a military base in Damasak for the second time.

The terror group was reportedly dealt with when they attacked the town early this week.

Soldiers who also repelled that attack said, there was a heavy casualty on the side of the insurgents and the loss of men and gun trucks. According to them, four soldiers paid the supreme price in the first attack, but the military superior power has kept the town safe.

Confirming the attack, residents of the town said that the soldiers are fighting well and are always on patrol to ensure the safety of the people, DAILY POST reports.

“There was attack yesterday in Damasak. Thanks to God we are safe, the military repelled the attack. The last attack we lost four soldiers, We will know the casualty figure of yesterday later on. But more casualties are from ISWA their gun trucks were burnt.

” We are sleeping well in Damasak because of the soldiers. The moment they hear information about the militants they take action, that is why there is life going on in this part of the state. ” an NGO official who did not want his name in print said.