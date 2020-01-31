Dr. Baba Adam, a former US leader of Pro National Conference Organisations, PRONACO and one of Nigeria’s most prominent citizens in the US has lauded Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for mediating over the controversy generated by the creation of Amotekun.

In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Borno State citizen who is a former chairman of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) also praised the Buhari administration for pushing for community policing as a panacea to solving security problems in Nigeria.

“Thank you for bestowing trust in Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN to provide the leadership on resolving the highly sensitive Amotekun issue,” he said in the letter.

He said the timely negotiations and peaceful deliberation that led to an agreement between the Federal Government and the Southwest governors saved Nigeria from chaos.

“As in all other assignments, Prof Osinbajo has done an outstanding job again and has saved the nation from falling into unnecessary conflict and calamity of dis-unity.”

He said it was worthy of note that most of the governors pushing for Amotekun are All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains. “Also as you know the majority of the governors advocating for this initiative are from the APC, this include key leaders such as Governor Dr. Fayemi, – who is also chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum; Governor Akeredolu and furthermore even Asiwaju Tinubu has supported this initiative.

He then went on to praise Buhari for the confidence he has in Osinbajo. “This is the first salvo and we highly recommend that you further empower or delegate the VP to resolve this issue – as not only in the South West but the rest of the nation – as APC states such as Nasarawa have already expressed interest in implementing community policing, LGA and state policing.”

The Western Nigeria Security Network, code named Operation Amotekun is an initiative of Southwest governors in Nigeria aimed at supporting the police in the most populous black nation in the world.