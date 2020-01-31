By Jennifer Okundia

33-year-old Nigerian highlife singer, songwriter and graphic designer Adekunle Moruf Kosoko, known professionally as Adekunle Gold, is set to drop an album dubbed ‘Afro Pop’.

The ‘Before You Wake Up, Young Love’ crooner previously released two albums ‘Gold’ (2016) and ‘About 30’ (2018).

‘Afro Pop’ is the 3rd album coming up and we can barely wait to see the singles this project houses.

My Album "Afro Pop" is dropping soon and I dunno how to behave. — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) January 31, 2020

AG, as he is fondly called, has songs like ”Ariwo, Orente, Pick Up, Sade, Ire, Work, Kelegbe Megbe” and so many lovely tunes to his credit, including his latest record ‘Jore’ featuring Kizz Daniel. We are indeed blessed to have such a creative in our time.