Four pilgrims have reportedly lost their lives with five seriously injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling hit a stationary trailer on the road in Aurangabad, 389 km from Mumbai early Friday.

Local media reported that the accident occurred around 3 a.m. local time when the pilgrims were returning to their hometown in Sindhekhed, adjacent Dhule district.

A local police officer who reportedly confirmed the accident informed that the injured had been admitted in a near-by hospital.

Independent research revealed about 150,000 people die and 500,000 get injured in road accidents annually in India.