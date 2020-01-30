WWE stars, Nikki and Brie Bella have revealed they are both pregnant and they are due only a week and a half apart.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the twins, both 36, said; “Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie says. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy! [It was] a total surprise,” Nikki adds. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Nikki, who was previously engaged to fellow WWE superstar John Cena, is expecting her first child with Dancing with the Stars pro, Artem Chigvintsev. She said; “I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” says Nikki, who got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November. “And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’

“I didn’t tell Artem at this point,” Nikki adds. “I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second.”

As for Brie, she’s expecting her second child with her husband, wrestling favourite Daniel Bryan. The pair already have a 2-year-old daughter named, Birdie.

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” says Brie. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’ “

The pair also spoke on their pregnancy symptoms. “We have definitely felt better in our lives,” says Brie. “It’s actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. So we’ve been super nauseous.”

“I feel like I literally have a hangover every day and it’s crazy because I’m not going out and partying,” adds Nikki. “I’m not hitting up my usual happy hours. There’s no wine in my life. It’s like having a hangover. I think what’s been the hardest part on me is feeling this hangover every day.”