Vietnam’s Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that three Vietnamese citizens have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), bringing the total number of infected people in the country to five.

According to Xinhua/NAN, all the three people have come back from China’s central city of Wuhan, among whom two are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in the Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi and the other at the General Hospital of Thanh Hoa in central Thanh Hoa Province, according to the ministry.

On Jan. 23, Vietnam confirmed the first two cases of novel coronavirus in the country, a 66-year-old Chinese man and his 28-year-old son, who have been receiving treatment at a hospital in south Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City.

The son has tested negative for the virus while the father tested positive, said the ministry.

Currently there are 28 suspected cases placed in isolation in Vietnam, according to the ministry.