By Isa Isawade

A Yoruba youths group, the Agbarijo Egbe Odo Yoruba (Grand Council of Yoruba Youths) has issued warning to the spokesman of a faction of Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin, and his group to desist from further misleading the general public.

The group accused Odumakin of using a section of the media to mislead Nigerians by condemning the actions of both the Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu and Hon. Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Tuesday at a meeting held in Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s House, Akure, Ondo State over decision of the duo to comply with the court order reinstating duly elected local council chairmen sacked by Governor Seyi Makinde on his assumption of office in 2019.

The group made the call in a press release signed by its President General, Comrade Awa Bamiji, and made available to P.M.NEWS on Wednesday.

In the release, the group congratulated all members of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State Chapter, and welcomed them back to their respective offices on Tuesday after a long legal duel with “injustice orchestrated by the present Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde”.

It borrowed a philosophical saying of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, that “There is no history of unbroken darkness, after the darkness, comes daylight” to drive home point.

“We applaud the legal and peaceful manner of taking over from the illegal Local Government Caretaker Committee members put in place by the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde, in defiance to the earlier judgment of Oyo State High Court of Justice, which nullified the illegal dissolution of the duly elected 33 Chairmen of the Local Governments and 35 Chairmen of the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), in Oyo State, last year.

“It is absurd that the same Oyo State Government under the leadership of Engineer Oluseyi Makinde could rush back to the same High Court of Justice, Oyo State, yesterday, to get an injunction, which could be best described as “Oja Jankara” in order to restrain the already completed legal act of resumption by the duly elected 33 Chairmen of Local Government and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), in Oyo State, yesterday (Tuesday).

“Having realised the ineffectiveness of this unholy act, he (the governor) went to meet the Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu, in Abuja, today (Wednesday), whom he had earlier snubbed and accused of fanning the embers of discord in Oyo State, alongside the Hon. Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN. No matter how far a lie travels, just one day, the truth will catch up with it.

“We will like to call on the Spokesman of a faction of Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin and his group in general, to desist from misleading the general Public, through the Media, by condemning the actions of both the Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu and Hon. Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, at their meeting held in Pa (Chief) Reuben Fasoranti House, Akure, Ondo State”, the release read.