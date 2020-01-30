Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged professionals on the need for upholding ethical standards in the present challenges facing the nation’s economy.

He made the charge at the 2020 Ethics in Business and Professional Seminar of the Rotary International District 9110 with the theme, “Upholding Ethical Standard in Challenge Economy.”

According to the governor, in a period of economic crisis, when everybody is concerned about their survival, there is a high tendency for individuals and organizations to engage in unethical practices and behaviour in order to gain undue economic advantages, adding that at that, moral principles of honesty, fairness, equality, dignity and integrity are considered less important at the time.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu stated that though some benefits may accrue from unethical behavior, the total effect on the economy, especially the well-being of the vast majority will be devastating, adding that an economy that is perceived to be tolerant of unethical practices, will lose the confidence and trust of foreign investors and international development institutions whose support are needed to lift the economy out of its current challenges and place it on the path of sustainable growth and development.

The governor, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, however, said there is a need for everybody, including the government, professional institutions, cooperate bodies and individuals to come together and take a clear and uncompromising stand against unethical behaviour.

“Anyone who is proven guilty must be made to face the full sanction to serve as deterrence and give a positive signal to our development partners that such behavior are not condoned in anyway within our system.

“Therefore, everybody must resist the temptation to compromise ethics and professional integrity in the face of current challenges because lack of ethics breeds corruption and other vices with negative effects on socio- economic development objectives, to do otherwise will only compound our economic challenges as a nation,” he stated.

Dignitaries at event includes Dr. Jide Akeredolu, District Governor; Dr. Wale Ogunbadejo, Chairman of the occasion; PP. Tayo Laleye, Chair, Ethics in Business and professional Committee and other members of the Rotary Club Nigeria.