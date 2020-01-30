The police charged Atagher with three counts of fake kidnap and extortion.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 10, about 2. 30 p.m. at Lekki Phase II.

He alleged that Atagher faked her own kidnap and demanded N10 million, from Mr. Matthew Oluwafemi, her boss, for her release before her plans were foiled.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 2, 3 and 5 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Laws of Lagos State 2017.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Adebayo adjourned the case until Feb. 3, for mention.