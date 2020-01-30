UK-based singer, Daffy Blanco has accused DMW act Peruzzi of allegedly trying to rape her after she paid him the sum of fifteen million naira to write songs for her and also making an upfront payment of N10m.

This is coming weeks after the DMW act was dragged by his former record label boss Anyaene Patrick who alleged that Peruzzi joined DMW while he was still signed to his label.

Daffy Blanco who took to his Instagram page to make this shocking accusation said she hired Peruzzi to write songs for her after her friend who is a Bank CEO in Victoria Island spoke highly of him.

The singer who described their meeting as a nightmare which casued her emotional trauma also said she sustained a scar on her thigh as a result of the alleged-near-rape incident.

In a now deleted post, Daffy Blanco also shared audio clips to back her claim.

Read what she wrote below;