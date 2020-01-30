A younger colleague of veteran actor and Tinsel star, Victor Olaotan has shared photos of the actor leaving Nigerians in shock at his depreciating health condition.

Even though Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, Femi Otedola reportedly paid the veteran actor’s medical bill in 2019 after being involved in a motor accident in 2016, it seems his condition has not improved.

Olaotan’s colleagues have now taken to social media to solicit for support to get him back on his feet.

Actor Seun Ajayi, who, however, acknowledged that Femi Otedola paid the veteran actor’s medical bill, said he (Olaotan) needs $250,000 for recovery and aftercare.