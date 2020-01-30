Lionel Messi made it 500 victories as an FC Barcelona player in the 5-0 victory against Leganés in the Copa del Rey at Camp Nou on Thursday.

Messi achieved his 500th victory after 710 games.

The Barça number 10 sits at the head of the ranking of wins, ahead of second-placed Xavi Hernández (476) and Andrés Iniesta (459).

On 16 October 2004, Leo Messi claimed his first win as a Barça player and against Espanyol and since then only one side has managed to avoid defeat against the Argentine – UDA Gramanet who won 1-0 in the Copa del Rey in 2004/05 in their only clash with the Barça number 10.

The FC Barcelona striker has been on the winning side against 86 different teams.