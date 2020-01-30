Some people suspected to be political thugs, on Wednesday abducted the Chairman of Afijio Local Government area of Oyo State, Hon. Samuel Aderemi at the Local Government office.

Aderemi, who is one of those sacked by Governor Seyi Makinde last year, was abducted by thugs who stormed the council in Jobele, when the Chairman resumed office.

It was gathered that the rampaging thugs stormed the council Secretariat in an attempt to prevent the sacked Local government chairmen and councillors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from resuming their offices.

Aderemi, after being beaten to stupor by the hoodlums, was whisked away in a bus to an unknown destination. He was later rescued after two hours by security agents.

Chairman of the sacked Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye confirmed the kidnap of the council boss to to journalists on Wednesday night.

Abass-Aleshinloye added that Aderemi is presently recuperating in an undisclosed hospital.

It was gathered that violence was also recorded in Ibadan North, Ibadan North East Local Governments and Omi Apata Local Council Council Development Authority ( LCDA) where thugs had a field day, causing mayhem, while security agents, comprising of the police and men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) were on ground to prevent a breakdown of law and order.