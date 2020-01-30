Celebrity couple, actress Lala Akindoju and her chef hubby Gbubemi Fregene known as Chef Fregz, are currently having the time of their lives in Nova Scotia, a province in eastern Canada.

Chef Fregz who was trying to pepper us with his 24 hours light and no traffic current status, took to his timeline to tease fans with the caption below:

I hear it’s hot in Lagos. I hear something like traffic is doing you people.

It can never be me 🤷🏽‍♂️. *laughs in -4 degrees and 24hrs light and no traffic*

The lovebirds held a beautiful wedding ceremony in 2018.