Hoodlums have attacked officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, fire servicemen and others battling to put out the fire which engulfed a storey building at Alapere, Ketu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

A storey building went up in flames around 5.00pm on Thursday at 8 Adebayo Street, Ile-ile Ketu, Behind Polaris Bank.”

There was an explosion of a gas cylinder which caused the fire.

Nosa Okunbor, LASEMA’s spokesman sent a Save Our Soul, SOS, message for police backup, saying “Ketu Fire, LASEMA, Other First Responders Under Attack.”

“The last S.O.S message from Ketu fire incident scene by LASEMA Response Teams as they they were forced to beat a frantic retreat to ensure their own lives were not lost in the process of rescuing others.”