By Taiwo Okanlawon

American professional wrestler and actor, John Cena will be featuring in Universal Pictures’ latest installment to The Fast and the Furious franchise; The Fast Saga, or simply F9.

Cena’s character was revealed in the new posters for Fast & Furious 9, released by Universal together with the returning cast members, and Justin Lin returning to directing in the franchise, after helming Fast & Furious parts 3 through 6.

The movie which will hit the cinemas in May will see Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto slugging it out against a new mystery character brought to life by Cena.

The official trailer of the sequel to 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, will be out this Friday

Over the course of nineteen years, Fast & Furious has evolved from a film series about illegal street car racing to a franchise about what’re essentially superheroes who save the world from mercenaries and cyber-terrorists.

The property’s ensemble has only grown along with its scale, adding Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Luke Evans, and Jason Statham to its universe while also bidding farewell to the late Paul Walker; who tragically died mid-way through production on Furious Seven.

The movie is also expected to do better by its women in general after Michelle Rodriguez publicly called out the Fast & Furious movie series for letting their female characters down back in 2017.

Fast & Furious movies will supposedly call it quits after Fast & Furious 10 which is tentatively scheduled for 2021.