Nollywood star and the winner of Big Brother Africa season 5, Uti Nwachukwu has taken a swipe at the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, after he revealed that he told his son to sack his secretary.

There was an outrage on social media after the General Overseer said he told his son to fire his secretary after he (son) expressed excitement at resuming at work every Monday because he will get to see his secretary. According to Pastor Adeboye, no one is worth anyone’s marriage.

In his reaction, media personality Uti stated that religion in Nigeria is a big joke. He said that same clerics “will always tell their followers to pray against those blocking their progress.”

He tweeted; “Religion in Nigeria is a BIG JOKE!!!! You ask your son to fire an innocent woman because your son cannot discipline himself/His feelings?? Tomorrow now the same people will say we shd rise and pray against anyone blocking our progress!! Isokay. We have heard now!

“Watch o… the narrative go soon change. Them go soon release press statement that the secretary was flirting with/coming unto the son…just to justify the act of wickedness!!! Nigeria!! Open your eyes! Religion is now a Malicious hateful tool! CHOOSE LOVE!”

