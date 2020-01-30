Ciara

American singer, dancer and Beauty Marks Entertainment CEO Ciara and her football quarterback husband Russell Wilson, have both announced that they are expecting their 3rd child.

The 34-year-old mum of two who looks like she will pop any day now shared on her Instagram a picture of her bump while standing on rocks with the caption “Number 3”.

Russell Wilson

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child, Sienna in April 2017. Ciara shares a son Future Jnr with her ex-fiancé Future.

