Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna central senatorial district, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after four weeks in detention.

Shehu Sani was released on Thursday after perfecting his bail conditions, an EFCC official confirmed.

An aide to the former lawmaker, Suleiman Ahmed, also stated that his boss was released around 6 pm.

Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, had granted bail to the former senator in the sum of N10m after he was arraigned on two counts of fraud involving alleged extortion of $25,000 from a businessman in November 2019.

He was said to have fraudulently represented the money as bribe for “the Chief Justice of Nigeria” and the acting Chairman of EFCC.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts.