A strong earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale shook Greece’s Dodecanese islands group on Thursday, according to the Athens Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute. No injuries or extensive material damages have been reported by local authorities.

The quake’s epicenter was located in the sea area about 140 kilometers southeast of Rhodes and 55 kilometers southeast of Karpathos islands at a depth of about 20 kilometers, according to Greek scientists.

Greek seismologists revised downwards preliminary estimates of 5.8 on the Richter scale given earlier by the German Research Center of Geosciences GFZ and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

It is the third tremor of magnitude over 5 Richter recorded in the same area since Tuesday. In all cases, there were no injuries or major damage, Xinhua/NAN reported.