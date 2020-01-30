Portuguese footballer and Serie A club Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first Instagram user to gather two hundred million followers on the platform.

Former Manchester United player, announced the milestone by sharing a photo montage on Wednesday.

Sharing a thank you message, the Juventus forward wrote, “Wow 200 million!!! Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!”

The five-time Ballon d’or winner is the second person with the most followers on Instagram. The only account that comes before his is Instagram itself with 330 million followers.

Singer Ariana Grande is third with 173.1 million followers.

Footballer Lionel Messi of Barcelona ranks eighth with 141.8 million and Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is 10th at 132.6 million followers.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the second-highest athlete with 170.1 million, though he doesn’t currently compete and could be considered an athlete/actor hybrid.

According to Forbeds, Ronaldo is paid nearly $1 million for each post on Instagram. While Messi has the second-highest Instagram income at $23.3 million.

Ronaldo is also the most liked athlete on Facebook with around 122.3 million likes on the site and 124.4 million followers.