The Ivo Division of Ebonyi State High Court, presided over by Hon. Justice Onwusi, has set a new date for hearing of the case of destruction of a large farmland belonging to a septuagenarian farmer, Sir. Moses Orji, brought against former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim.

Justice Onwusi adjourned the case to Tuesday 4 Feb. 2020 when the matter came up on Tuesday 28 January.

P.M.NEWS had earlier reported invasion of farms of the 76-year old farmer with bulldozer allegedly brought to the property by agents of Senator Anyim.

Matter, however, took a worse dimension when the farmer was on Thursday jolted by a return of the bulldozer to his farm to continue its destruction in spite of the case being before the court.

Orji’s lawyer, Barr. Ogbonna Paul Arochukwu, who immediately alerted P.M.NEWS wrote: “Senator Anyim and his fronts have continued with further destruction of Sir. Moses Orji’s farms”.

When this reporter called Pa Orji, he confirmed the ugly situation and said he was still at the farm to assess further damages done.

“I am shocked he could return bulldozer to my farms. They have uprooted more palm trees and other plants”, the distraught farmer lamented.