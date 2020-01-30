The second episode of Justin Bieber‘s 10-part docuseries seasons titled YouTube docuseries titled “Justin Bieber: Seasons” has officially dropped.

Justin in episode 2 shares exclusive behind-the-scenes footage around his new album. The music star is seen playing the drums, acoustic guitar and piano, as the episode sheds a light on his months-long recording process for his new album, “Changes“.

This episode features Justin Bieber’s longtime producer and engineer Josh Gudwin, wife Hailey, and friends Kendall Jenner, and Allison Kaye. Hailey Bieber talks about supporting her husband in the studio even if it’s until 3 or 4 in the morning. She says, “I just feel at home wherever he is, so if he’s holed up in the studio, that feels like home to me”.