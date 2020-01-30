By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A few hours after the Senate Minority leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari following the escalating security challenges in the country, the hashtag “#Buhariresign” is currently the number one trending topic on Nigerian Twitter as Nigerians are reacting to the call.

The hashtag #Buhariresign has garnered over 21,000 tweets.

