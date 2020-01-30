By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A few hours after the Senate Minority leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari following the escalating security challenges in the country, the hashtag “#Buhariresign” is currently the number one trending topic on Nigerian Twitter as Nigerians are reacting to the call.

The hashtag #Buhariresign has garnered over 21,000 tweets.

See some comments below.

Senator Abaribe said "This government said if they didn't perform Nigerians should stone, so we are ready to stone this govt….Those who live by propaganda must die by propaganda" So he called on the govt headed by @MBuhari to resign. #BuhariResignpic.twitter.com/D1N6Yp3ta4 — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) January 30, 2020

Who are those people trending this hashtag #BuhariResign it doesn’t make any sense are you people not tired, you all started this year with another round of online stupidity, trending an hashtag that won’t work out. if y’all are really concerned about this government march to Aso — Damilare Alves (@damilare_alves) January 30, 2020

Buhari should resign and give way to competent hand. We can’t continue recording killings like this everyday.#MrUnaware #BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/wkS6EORQDZ — c h r i s t y n (@kessyl) January 30, 2020

Between 2017 & January 2020, FG has repatriated $1.89Billion of Abacha loot. That is over N681Billion in less than 3 yrs! What did the FG do with the money? Instead of this Yahoo Yahoo govt to address Abaribe’s claim, Garba Shehu is playing the Nnamdi Kanu card #BuhariResign — Henry O (@onos_147) January 30, 2020

The question we are supposed to be asking is,where should we gather to stone them,the APC people. Before he became President,we were only battling Boko Haram. Years after, under his nose,we now have BH,ISWAP,Bandits,cattle rustlers. Femi Adesina would argue it#BuhariResign pic.twitter.com/RAz9E37uGe — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) January 30, 2020

Lest we forget: Buhari's admin has recorded an All time high level of inflation, nepotism, insecurity, Min. wage reduction & increase in no of unemployed. Yet the, Garba Shehu thinks Senator Abaribe's call for #BuhariResign is foolish. May we never be blinded by self interest. — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) January 30, 2020