The Peoples Democratic Party has thrown its weight behind the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, over his call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for his supposed inability to curtail the rising insecurity in the country.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, made the stand of the party known while speaking with Journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

Secondus, however, clarified that PDP was not seeking the collapse of the government but that Buhari should resign if he cannot guarantee the security of Nigerians.

“We are in total support of the (Senate) Minority Leader’s position in the Senate that called for the President to resign because he has failed. He is overwhelmed with the security challenges and so the PDP backs the Minority Leader’s position that if we can’t secure lives and properties, which is the first charge of any government then with honour, it is not humiliating for anyone to say, ‘I have tried my best, I can no longer go forward let somebody else come and try.’

“We are not calling for the government to collapse but if the President can no longer assure the population of Nigerians that they are safe. And a typical example and to crown it all, is that people no longer have the right to vote and be safe.”

Secondus also accused the All Progressives Congress of retarding national development and fuelling insecurity, unemployment, and economic retardation through bad policies.

He said, “In the last four years of the current regime, we can see that good governance has been a terrible challenge for this country. What we have experienced now is a direct dictatorship by the APC government.

“The lack of good governance in our country is the cause of the insecurity, underdevelopment and the suffering of the masses. As a result, the economy has collapsed regardless of whichever way the government is carrying on with its propaganda.

“We can see the judgement from the international community, the Transparency International, has just endorsed that this country presently is more corrupt than ever and so where are we heading to?”